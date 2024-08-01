Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sohu.com worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Sohu.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Sohu.com stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $498.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.19. Sohu.com Limited has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

