Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $578.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

