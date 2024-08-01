Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Solitario Resources has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Solitario Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.