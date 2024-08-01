Solventum (SOLV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Solventum to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Solventum has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect Solventum to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

