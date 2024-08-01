Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.54

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 44219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Sompo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

