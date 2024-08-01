SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $6.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOUN opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.76. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

