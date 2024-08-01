Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Up 5.4 %

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper stock opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. Southern Copper has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.