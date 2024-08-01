Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Head to Head Analysis

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Maple Leaf Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and Maple Leaf Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maple Leaf Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus price target of $36.88, indicating a potential upside of 104.58%. Given Maple Leaf Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maple Leaf Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

This table compares Sow Good and Maple Leaf Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $27.28 million 7.01 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -53.89 Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A $8.81 2.05

Maple Leaf Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maple Leaf Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Maple Leaf Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maple Leaf Foods beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Cappola, Klik, Parma, Maple Leaf, Natural Selections, Chao Creamery, Larsen, Pepperettes, Maple Leaf, Natural Top Dogs, Deli Express, LightLife, Red Hots, Maple Leaf Prime, Fantino & Mondello, Lunch Mate, Shopsy's, Ready Crisp, Field Roast, Main Street Deli, Shopsy's, Deli-Fresh, Schneiders, Grab N Snack, Mère Michel, Sila, Schneiders, Blue Ribbon, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Mina, Sunrise, Schneiders, Country Naturals, Holiday, Mitchell's, Swift, Schneiders Deli Best, Hot Rod, Oh Naturel!, Swift Premium® Big Stick!, Hygrade, Oktoberfest, Viau, Bittner's, Juicy Jumbos, Olympic, Burns, Kam, and Olympic Craft Meats. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

