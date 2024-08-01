S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $552.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $552.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $526.73.

Shares of SPGI opened at $484.73 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $502.95. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

