Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.48

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.48 and traded as high as C$32.20. Spin Master shares last traded at C$31.61, with a volume of 198,671 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of C$426.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$407.27 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.8894422 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

