Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
