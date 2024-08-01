Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $84.66, but opened at $102.09. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 1,403,640 shares.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

