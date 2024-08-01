Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 28,378 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £11,634.98 ($14,966.53).

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas Spain sold 45,187 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51), for a total value of £18,074.80 ($23,250.32).

On Friday, July 5th, Thomas Spain sold 104,722 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total value of £39,794.36 ($51,189.04).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Thomas Spain sold 80,061 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £30,423.18 ($39,134.53).

On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Spain sold 4,759 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £1,808.42 ($2,326.24).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Thomas Spain acquired 21,711 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,612.53).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £79,612.75 ($102,408.99).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,599.33).

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 38.90 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £55.97 million, a P/E ratio of -778.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

