Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $105.52 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 964303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.43.

The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

