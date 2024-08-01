Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -153.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $32,679,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,878,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.