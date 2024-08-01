Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Starbucks by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

