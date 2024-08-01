Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

