Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $78.93. Approximately 5,983,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,699,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after buying an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

