State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 196,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.32. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

