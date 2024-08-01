State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 292,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50,772 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In related news, CMO Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $57,181.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,077,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $308,028 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.9 %

NTGR stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $462.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

