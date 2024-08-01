State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 399,409 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

PRM stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.