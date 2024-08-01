State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gogo were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gogo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

