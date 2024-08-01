State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $152,000 Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

