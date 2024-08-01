State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $174,000 Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 97,040 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

