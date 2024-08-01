State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $194,000 Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,561,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $748.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.92.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRSP shares. Barclays cut their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

