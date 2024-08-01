State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $2,453,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $2,453,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,806,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,837,589 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

