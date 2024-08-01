State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $161,000 in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

