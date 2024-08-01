State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $173,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Marcus by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 million, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.