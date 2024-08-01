State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $147,000 Investment in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $18,018,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $9,504,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $2,293,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 251,795 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $788,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

