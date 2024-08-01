State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $236,000 Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $28.86 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

