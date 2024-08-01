State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 355,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 210,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 116,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.