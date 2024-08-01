State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 847.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $556.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,789 shares of company stock worth $654,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

