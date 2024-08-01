State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

KIDS stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.19. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

