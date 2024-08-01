State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,480 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 112,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $953.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

