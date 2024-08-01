State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $620.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

