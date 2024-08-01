State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 10,449 Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -7.72%.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

