State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 4,297 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 42,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
UHT opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $590.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $49.02.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
