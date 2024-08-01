State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AdvanSix by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AdvanSix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASIX opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of 928.64 and a beta of 1.70.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $336.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.63 million. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,134.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

Insider Activity

In other AdvanSix news, insider Erin N. Kane 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

