State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $603.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.