State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,580 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 587,692 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 871.2% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 619,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 556,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,949 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $113,279,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

