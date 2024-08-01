State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,930 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mativ were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mativ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

