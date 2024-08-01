State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,969 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 464,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

