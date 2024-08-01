State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,816 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

