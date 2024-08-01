State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $213,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $532.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Gladstone Land



Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

