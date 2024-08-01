State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

