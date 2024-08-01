State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $280.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

