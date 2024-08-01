State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of VPG opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $80.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

