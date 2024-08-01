Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,221,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,895,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,070,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,458,000 after buying an additional 386,529 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $59,648,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $75,465,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,126 shares of company stock worth $17,617,549. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.54 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

