Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded by Nomura Securities to “Strong-Buy”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

