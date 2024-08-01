Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.97.

NYSE:STLA opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $29.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 426,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 149.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

